December 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park

By Dolores Quintana

Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a vote on $5.1 million in funding that will be used for transportation projects in CD11 that the Los Angeles City Council approved this week as reported by Patch.com.  

This request was submitted by outgoing CD11 City Council member Mike Bonin, however, the City Council went forward with the vote anyway and did not wait for Park to take office in two weeks. The projects are the Lincoln Boulevard Multimodal Bridge Improvement Project, the Rose Avenue Pathway and Protected Bike Lane Project. 

The motion stated, “There is sufficient funding available in special accounts that are designated specifically for transportation projects on the Westside, from special fees collected on developments on the Westside.” and that several projects “require more funding to achieve construction or project development milestones.”

Since the motion passed, the Department of Transportation will now appropriate the funds for these projects, $1.6 million will go to the Rose Avenue project and about half of the funds will go to The Lincoln Boulevard Project. 

Park, who does not take office for two weeks, decided to send a letter to The City Council, even though she has not yet been granted the authority of a city council member, attempting to convince the other members of the council to delay the vote until she takes the office. Park insisted that a “lack of community engagement” according to Patch.com for the Lincoln Boulevard project was to blame and that outreach and funding analysis needed to be conducted before the funds should be disbursed. Patch quoted Park who said that the motion was a “last-minute rush job” with a “massive price tag attached to them.”

Related Posts
Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Jeremiah Watkins Headlining Dog-Friendly Comedy Show in Playa Vista

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

The 2021 Venice Sign Lighting. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...

Photo: LAPD.
News

Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Two Tourists in Venice Beach

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Brandon Manyo Dixon sought in connection to July 30 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are...

Items recovered by the Culver City Police Department in a recent arrest. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision  A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...

Photo: Facebook (@socalcider).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...

Lilly Olvera performing in Westside Ballet’s 2021 Nutcracker Production in several solo roles. This year, Lilly debuts as the starring role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and reprises her role as Dew Drop Fairy. Photo: Todd Lechtick.
News

Sugar Plum Dreams for Venice Resident Lilly Olvera in Nutcracker

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Plus several Venice residents perform solo and supporting roles at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 26. The Westside Ballet is...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

