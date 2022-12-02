December 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)

Jeremiah Watkins Headlining Dog-Friendly Comedy Show in Playa Vista

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Friday evening. 

Stand Up for Pups: Holiday Edition will take place Friday at the PetSpace, at 12005 Bluff Creek Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event, hosted by Can’t Even Comedy and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. A DJ set and featured adoptable animals will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by the comedy which begins at 8 p.m. 

PetSpace’s play yard will be transformed into a premier comedy venue, welcoming hilarious comedians Watkins, Nicole Aimée Schreiber, Ron Taylor, Austin Kress, and Darran Davis, alongside host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. 

Can’t Even Comedy is an L.A.-based stand-up comedy company founded by husband and wife team Maxwell and Caitlin Benson. They have been lauded by the Los Angeles Times and featured in their roundup of “The 60 Best Places to See Stand-Up Comedy in L.A.” The group currently entertains audiences at biweekly events on the rooftop of Mama Shelter Hotel in Hollywood, where they host dog adoption events with PetSpace on the first Tuesday of each month. 

 “There are few events (if any) in Los Angeles that can offer comedy, dining, drinks, music, and dogs,” the company says on its website. 

The recommended audience for Friday’s show is 18+. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for table seating. All tickets include two drinks. A portion of ticket sales will go towards the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system: those who face significant medical needs that serve as barriers to adoption.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-pups-comedy-show-annenberg-petspace-holiday-edition-tickets-461987064747 

https://www.cantevencomedy.com/

in News
Related Posts
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...
News

LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

The 2021 Venice Sign Lighting. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...

Photo: LAPD.
News

Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Two Tourists in Venice Beach

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Brandon Manyo Dixon sought in connection to July 30 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are...

Items recovered by the Culver City Police Department in a recent arrest. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision  A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...

Photo: Facebook (@socalcider).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...

Lilly Olvera performing in Westside Ballet’s 2021 Nutcracker Production in several solo roles. This year, Lilly debuts as the starring role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and reprises her role as Dew Drop Fairy. Photo: Todd Lechtick.
News

Sugar Plum Dreams for Venice Resident Lilly Olvera in Nutcracker

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Plus several Venice residents perform solo and supporting roles at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 26. The Westside Ballet is...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Images: Cummings G. Walker/Rick Griffin via California Locos.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR