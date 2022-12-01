December 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...

Photo: Facebook (@socalcider).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

Photo: Facebook (@breadblokbakery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery

November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022

Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey

November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
Real Estate, Video

West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.

