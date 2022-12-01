Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu
December 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...
Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...
Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
