November 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD.

Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Two Tourists in Venice Beach

Brandon Manyo Dixon sought in connection to July 30 shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for the attempted murder of two tourists in Venice Beach. 

According to the LAPD, on July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar on the 20 block of Windward Avenue. 

“The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun. As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries,” the LAPD said. 

The shooting was captured on video. To view the video click here

Brandon Manyo Dixon has been identified as the person involved in the attempted murder of the United Kingdom victims. Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 for immediate assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Pacific Division Robbery Detective Jurado D: (310) 482-6369, C: (323) 229-6286 or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Related Posts
Items recovered by the Culver City Police Department in a recent arrest. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision  A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...

Photo: Facebook (@socalcider).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...

Lilly Olvera performing in Westside Ballet’s 2021 Nutcracker Production in several solo roles. This year, Lilly debuts as the starring role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and reprises her role as Dew Drop Fairy. Photo: Todd Lechtick.
News

Sugar Plum Dreams for Venice Resident Lilly Olvera in Nutcracker

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Plus several Venice residents perform solo and supporting roles at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 26. The Westside Ballet is...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Images: Cummings G. Walker/Rick Griffin via California Locos.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...

Jamal K. Lampitt. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
Crime, News

Two Hospitalized Following Ocean Front Walk Stabbing in Santa Monica

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Jamal K. Lampitt arrested in connection to November 17 stabbings Two people were hospitalized following stabbings on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

Gavin Newsom to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
News, Real Estate

South Bay Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Planned for Palms

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million

November 19, 2022

Read more
November 19, 2022

Four-bedroom home previously owned by Trey Parker hits market By Dolores Quintana One of the homes on the westward-facing side...
News, Veterans

Venice Lions Club Event Helps Homeless Veterans on West L.A VA Campus

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

