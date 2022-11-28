Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder of Two Tourists in Venice Beach

Brandon Manyo Dixon sought in connection to July 30 shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for the attempted murder of two tourists in Venice Beach.

According to the LAPD, on July 30, 2022, the suspect, the suspect’s friend and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar on the 20 block of Windward Avenue.

“The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun. As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries,” the LAPD said.

The shooting was captured on video. To view the video click here.

Brandon Manyo Dixon has been identified as the person involved in the attempted murder of the United Kingdom victims. Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 for immediate assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Pacific Division Robbery Detective Jurado D: (310) 482-6369, C: (323) 229-6286 or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).