Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A VA campus. Now they are looking for blanket donations.
Venice Lions Club Event Helps Homeless Veterans on West L.A VA Campus
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
November 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...
Veterans Sue Department of Veterans Affairs for Failure to Build Housing at West Los Angeles VA
November 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race
November 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...
Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
Venice Family Clinic Names New CEO
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth ...
Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Monday Tally
November 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...
Plans to Expand LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Move Forward
November 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease
November 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s...
Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway
November 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally
November 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
November 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...
Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
