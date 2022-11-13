November 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Woods Bagot.

Plans to Expand LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Move Forward

Project will include eight passenger gates

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers. 

The designer of this new project is Woods Bagot, and part of the statement to the CAC says, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The design was developed to coexist sympathetically with both TBIT and MSC, both of which feature expressive repeating roof motifs. Given the much smaller scale of MSC South, particularly compared to MSC, expressing the modular nature of the building with repeating brise-soleil, inflected to respond the adjoining buildings, ensures a harmonious result that draws attention away from the industrial bulk of the hangar beyond.”

The MSCS project is planned as an L-shaped structure with two stories and a total of eight gates that would be able to accommodate aircraft with narrow bodies only. The project will replace the eight-gate terminal to the east of Terminal 8 according to the LAWA website. The project’s design has a “more modest look”, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, and connects to the concourse of the West Gates on its second floor. It will be made of pre-engineered pieces with exteriors made of glass, masonry, metal screens, and steel with aluminum sunshades dominating the design. 

The projected completion of the project is 2025. Other planned passenger gate improvements are an expansion of Terminal 1 and a new Terminal 9 located on Sepulveda Boulevard.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s...

Photo: Google.
News

Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

Photo: Facebook (@ FatSalsDeli).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Hold Lead Over Darling in CD-11 Race

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

The 2019 Stand Down event. Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News, Upbeat Beat

‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center The West Los Angeles...

Photo: beyondbaroque.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Southern California Poetry Festival Coming to Venice

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Beyond Baroque to host festival November 18-20 In partnership with the Poetry Foundation, Venice’s Beyond Baroque celebrates will celebrate Southern...
News

Westside Food Bank Facing an Egg Emergency Due to Rising Costs and Avian Flu

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Missing Teen Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Rendering: West LA Veterans Collective.
News, Real Estate

More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...

3557 S Motor Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
News

Recall Campaign Launched Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR