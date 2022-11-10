The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
November 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...
Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
NYC’s Dante Opening First West Coast Location in Beverly Hills
November 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney
October 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...
Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries
October 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
