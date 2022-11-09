‘Stand Down’ Event to End Homeless at West Los Angeles VA Next Week

November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parking Lot 29 at VA Medical Center

The West Los Angeles VA is hosting an event to help end veteran homeless next week.

The event, called Stand Down, will take place on November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot 29 at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. Parking will take place in Lot 20.

Services will include substance abuse counseling, employment training, health services, housing assistance, legal service, women’s services, VA benefits and family assistance. In addition, there will be free breakfast and lunch, free clothing, free personal care items, and free healthy living items.

For more information, email Melinda Estes (Melinda.Estes.va.gov) or Dominic Lopez (Dominic.Lopez@va.gov).