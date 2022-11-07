November 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building built in the 1920s.
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Rendering: West LA Veterans Collective.
News, Real Estate

More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...

3557 S Motor Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
Video

Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Life and Arts, Video

Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR