Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building built in the 1920s.
More Housing Coming to West Los Angeles VA Campus
November 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$33.7 million in bonds will pay for project By Dolores Quintana The Veterans Affairs Campus will be the site of...
Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments
November 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race
October 29, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...
Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction
October 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...
47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard
October 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
