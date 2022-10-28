Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6

By Susan Payne

Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned and operated gallery since 1984, announced its upcoming fall lively auction to be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm with works by Carlos Almaraz, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams and more.

Located at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, the auction highlights more than 233 lots of more than 25 artists, including a rare 1987 signed and dated work by Ramond Pettibon titled Untitled (My Purpose in Life).

Santa Monica Auctions acquired three estate deaccessions, one of which had a collection of rare and beautiful Latino works including powerful pastels by Carlos Almaraz and other works by Gronk, Ruffino Tamayo and Francisco Toledo.

“We have a big collection of Latino art including four unique originals by LA’s favorite Chicano artist Carlos Almaraz,” said auction owner Robert Berman, who has held galleries since 1979 in Santa Monica.

Another estate acquisition revealed two important original gouaches by Sonia Delaunay and an original drawing by Richard Prince. These estates also brought in a 1949 Pablo Picasso ceramic plate, glazed and engraved entitled Colombe sur lit de paille, and works by Andy Warhol, Robert Motherwell and Bruce Connor.

“This particular auction, we were lucky to get huge estates of really great art at all different prices starting off as little as $300 all the way to two-piece works that should sell for $200,000, if not more,” said Berman. “We’re having a huge comeback after being a little down before the pandemic, now it’s 100% full.”

In this auction, you can expect amazing contemporary galleries and a large emphasis on photography from artists such as Ansel Adams, Ruth Bernhard, Manuel and Lola Alvarez Bravo, Charles Brittin, William Eggleston, Elger Esser, Paul McCarthy, Alex Prager and Cindy Sherman.

“This is the biggest culmination of photography galleries west of New York City, with some of the best photography galleries in the world,” Berman said. “It’s a fun afternoon of schmoozing and bidding and walking around.”

Limited edition notable print works by Mike Bidlo, Sam Francis, David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein, Man Ray, Claes Oldenburg, Judy Chicago, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha and Frank Stella will be auctioned, as well.

“We have a very high percentage of buyers because many things in the auction have no reserves, and when we do have reserves, they are low compared to what these pieces would cost at a regular gallery, so it really is a great opportunity to come in knowing the price ahead of time and not raise your paddle for more than what you want to spend,” Berman said.

Previews are available at smauctions.com or in person. Online bidding, absentee or telephone bidding is also available.

Santa Monica Auctions is having an opening party Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.

After Tuesday, Nov. 1, the auction will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the auction house is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The auction preview is also open by appointment. Call 310-315-1937 to arrange appointments.

The next auction will most likely be in mid May, 2023.

During the Nov. 6 live auction, refreshments and a food truck will be available in a tented, outdoor seating area toward the rear courtyard of Bergamot Station in Santa Monica. For all photo artwork image requests, email info.santamonicaauctions@gmail.com.