October 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: GA Engineering.

34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place

By Dolores Quintana

Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use development where a liquor store and a laundromat currently stand as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the project was submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Bob Halavi of PPI Capital and the site is located at 12701 Washington Place. 

The plans call for the current building, a 1960s-era Googie structure, to be demolished so that the developers can build a five-story structure that would hold 34 apartments and 2,500 square feet of commercial space all sitting above an underground garage with two levels. The parking garage would have space for 39 vehicles. 

This is another example of a development that is seeking to take advantage of the density bonus incentives to build a structure larger than local zoning will allow. The agreement with the city calls for three of the new units in the building to be reserved for very low-income tenants as affordable housing. 

This mixed-use project is being designed by GA Engineering and, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the rendering depicts a structure that would have exteriors made of corrugated metal panels, stucco and wood panels. The structure itself would be a contemporary podium-style building with the ever-popular rooftop amenity deck and a courtyard at the podium level.

in News, Real Estate
