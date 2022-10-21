Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus.
.
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
Driver Leads Police on Chase From San Diego to LAX
October 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...
SoCal Workers’ Unions Oppose Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger
October 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on the Sand
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Trader Joe’s Free Samples Are Back
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks
Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23 Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with...
Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista
October 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square
October 18, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...
68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
