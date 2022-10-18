Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who brutally stabbed a wheelchair-bound 82-year-old man in Mar Vista earlier this month.

According to the LAPD, on October at 6:55 p.m., Pacific Division patrol officers responded to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard for a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers located a male adult victim being treated by Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics for stab wounds to his neck and shoulder.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital and he was admitted with severe injuries. He was listed in stable condition and recovering.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim from behind as he dined at a restaurant. The suspect stabbed the victim in the neck and shoulder and fled the location on foot towards Inglewood Avenue,” the LAPD said.

The suspect is described by police as a 20-30-year-old male, bald, standing about 5’01” to 5’06” tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds. The suspect has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small tattoo next to his left eye.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Jurado at (310) 482-6369, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.