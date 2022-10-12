Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table

By Dolores Quintana

Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Venice restaurants have made the cut.

One of them is Superba in Venice. Superba is mainly a breakfast /brunch restaurant in Venice with five different kinds of toasts, including a bakehouse Levain with mixed berry jam, a warm cinnamon bun and croissant French toast from their bakehouse.

Night + Market Sahm in Venice also made the list. The Westside outpost of the beloved Night + Market in Hollywood describes the restaurant on their website which says, “The restaurants are built around the idea of friends coming together over boldly-seasoned food meant to inspire the drinking of natural wine and cocktails. In fact, Chef Kris lays this manifesto out as the tagline to the NIGHT+MARKET cookbook, “Food to facilitate drinking and fun having amongst friends.” The restaurant’s modern Thai is famous all over the world.

Other Westside restaurants to make the list include Bay Cities in Santa Monica and Tallula’s in Santa Monica Canyon.