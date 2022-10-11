18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Task Force (GVRTF) has made an arrest and recovered illegally-possessed evidence.

According to the LAPD, on September 6, 2022, a suspect entered a Bowelero bowling alley located at the 12100 block of Venice Boulevard.

“The security guards (victims) at the location were monitoring and attempting to defuse a dispute between the suspect and another party. The suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it in the victims’ direction, who were all standing in close proximity to each other. The suspect then fled the location,” the LAPD said in a press release.

The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez of Inglewood. On October 7, 2022, a Ramey warrant for Jose Daniel Martinez and a search warrant for his residence were authored by GVRTF and it was approved by a Los Angeles County Judge.

On October 10, 2022, the GVRTF conducted a search warrant service at Jose Daniel Martinez’s residence, where a firearm, ammunition, several magazines, and clothing worn during the commission of the crime were booked as evidence.

Martinez was booked for his Ramey Warrant and assault with a deadly weapon.