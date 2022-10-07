October 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.

Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD

Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over the weekend say the blaze was started by homeless individuals. 

The incident was reported on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. at 421 Carroll Canal. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story home under construction “fully involved in fire with exposures on all sides.”

It took over 100 firefighters to put out the blaze in 80 minutes with no injuries reported. The fire, however, destroyed the three-story home of origin and damaged three nearby residences.

Glenn Searle lives across the alley from the house that burned down. He told CBS that over the weekend he saw several homeless individuals in the property the day before the fire. 

“The activity is all night long – people going through our garbage, people living here, people do drugs here,” Searle told CBS. “I’m not sure what part the homeless had in here, but I can say that all day before there were homeless living in here and using the toilet all day.”

Martin Cassindorf, the owner of the burnt property, told Fox 11 that he is thinking of selling the property instead of rebuilding it. He and his wife had lived on the property for 24 years. 

“It’s pretty horrifying and I’m still trying to process this,” Cassindorf told Fox. “Horrible flames that I’ll remember all my life, watching all my possessions, family albums and pictures and mementos of a lifetime going up in flames. Rather than rebuild, I’m actually thinking of tearing it down, selling the lot, and moving away from all these homeless people because it could happen again.”

The LAFD has not released anything about the cause of the fire. When reached for comment asking if the Department had any indication the fire was started by a homeless, an LAFD spokesperson said the Department had “no comment.”

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: The Rule of Law – 41.18, Erin Darling and Traci Park

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A lot has been made the past couple of years about justice and public safety in Los Angeles. Emotions run...

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: MMG Archives.
News

Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant Application Period Now Open

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Applications due January 6, 2022 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee The Venice Japanese American Memorial...
News, Video

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...
News

Light Restoration at Venice Pier Now Underway!

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

LA City officials making necessary corrections and installations to have pier lit again sometime by mid-October! By Nick Antonicello Light...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction...
News, Real Estate

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: Compass.com
News, Real Estate

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana  One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR