September 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Rios.

Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres

By Dolores Quintana

Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with the plan to use the site to fulfill the off-site affordable housing requirements at two of their other market rate planned projects in the area. 

The property at 4204 through 4230 Glencoe Avenue in Del Rey, which is owned by the Bramore Group, has had the commercial buildings on the site demolished recently to make way for an office building campus as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The former buildings were originally built in the 1920s and 1950s. 

This new office campus would be composed of three office buildings that would come with a central courtyard and a number of paseos. The plans for the campus have already been approved and would be composed of almost 122,000 square feet of office space and, as a mixed-use campus, 1,500 square feet of retail business space along with a parking lot that is required by the current city codes. 

The campus has been dubbed 42XX and is being designed by Rios in partnership with Holmes Structures. The entire project site would cover three acres total and would be built with mass timber, steel and concrete. The design calls for half of the campus’ footprint to be open to the sky and come with full-grown trees to shade the outside areas. 

The offices are expected to have private entries for each business with outside stairwells and corridors, open-air parking and restrooms that operate through a touchless system. The area in which this project will be built used to be industrial but has since been redeveloped into a residential neighborhood with condominiums and loft apartments throughout the last twenty years.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...
News

Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering Residents and businesses in portions of Los...

Photo: Greyson Tarantino/Mami Wata.
News

Venice Surf Shop Reportedly Burglarized on Camera

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Footage posted on social media over the weekend documents burglary at Mami Wata on Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Video...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...

Photo: Facebook (@babybluesbbq).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Dolores Quintana Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
News, Upbeat Beat

This Is My Brave Comes to Santa Monica’s Broad Stage for Live Show Shining a Light on Mental Illness and Addiction

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

September 25 show features community members who live with mental health challenges telling their stories through poetry, music, comedy and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue in Venice to Celebrate National Drive Electric Week

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST.   As part of Electric Car Week, on Thursday, September 22,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Lights Remain out at Venice Fishing Pier!

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

A major electrical system repair will take to get the pier illuminated once again.  By Nick Antonicello  The lights at...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin
News

17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Real Estate, Video

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP

Rendering: Tova Capital.
News, Real Estate

Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space

September 18, 2022

Read more
September 18, 2022

The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR