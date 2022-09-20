Lights Remain out at Venice Fishing Pier!

A major electrical system repair will take to get the pier illuminated once again.

By Nick Antonicello

The lights at the Venice Fishing Pier remain out now for over a month, and word has it the work that is needed to be done could keep the iconic pier unlit and dark for the foreseeable future.

Contact has been made with LA Recreation and Parks, and a representative of that city agency might be on the agenda to explain the situation at the September meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

Yo! Venice broke the story in early August when the lack of illumination became evident as eleven (11) of the lamp posts were unlit causing fishermen to use flashlights and other makeshift lighting options to cast off the 1,300-foot structure.

Initially, the prognosis was some simple lamp post repairs, but the word now is a major electrical system repair will take to get the pier illuminated once again.

Community Officer James Robb, the chairman of the VNC’s Oceanfront Walk Committee is reaching put to Recreation & Parks as well and hopefully, he will secure a representative at their scheduled September meeting as well.