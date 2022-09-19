September 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. 
Real Estate, Video
Rendering: Tova Capital.
Real Estate

Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space

September 18, 2022

September 18, 2022

The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...

Rendering: California Landmark Group
Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Charity, Community, Family, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Real Estate

$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...

Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.
Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...

Photo: Bell Air Photography/Adam Latham
Real Estate

Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Video

Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Real Estate

Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%

September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022

New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....

Photo: Facebook
Real Estate

Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce

September 2, 2022

September 2, 2022

Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

