Video sponsored by DPP
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant.
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed
September 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion
September 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce
September 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice
Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
