Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

California Landmark Group (CLG) has now completed vertical construction on the multi-family structure on the corner of Dunn Drive and Venice Boulevard in Palms, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It’s been over a year since construction began on the project which is actually an expansion of an already completed apartment building with 86 units. The grand total of available units will rise to 128 once this project is completed.

According to the architect’s designs that were approved in 2019 by the City of Los Angeles, the building will be built in the popular contemporary podium style which is similar to another building nearby.

The site on Dunn Drive was purchased by CLG in 2018 for $7 million from Napa Industries. Napa had planned another luxury project that would have been 19 stories tall, yet contain only 17 housing units. Unsurprisingly, this project was not approved by the city, one can only assume that the drive for affordable housing with more density ruled the day.

This development will have basement level parking as does the building to the south that it resembles.