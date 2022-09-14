September 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos 

Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for August on record in the City of Los Angeles – the third consecutive month that Angelenos have cut water use to all-time lows.

The demand for water in the month of August was 10 percent lower than the previous two years, despite this past August being hotter by an average of 3-5 degrees. LADWP’s rolling GPCD (gallons per capita per day) has now fallen to roughly 111 from 113 last year. Overall, LADWP customers have reduced their water use by 9% in June and 11% in July, both record-lows. Outdoor watering from three days a week to two went into effect on June 1, 2022.  

“Coming into this summer, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce water use, and for the third straight month, Angelenos have done more than heed our call – they’ve embraced it, and made conservation a way of life,” said Mayor Garcetti. “In the face of monthly heat records, Angelenos have gone above and beyond to find additional ways to cut back.” 

All watering continues to be limited to Mondays and Fridays for LADWP customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers, and Thursdays and Sundays for all customers with addresses ending in even numbers. These restrictions also stipulate that customers watering with sprinklers are limited to eight minutes per use; watering with sprinklers using water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes; and watering between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM is prohibited, regardless of the watering day. Hand watering of trees is still allowed and encouraged. 

In addition to a variety of rebates and incentives, the City has reopened two recycled water filling stations for customers to pick up free recycled, non-potable water for their landscaping needs at the Los Angeles-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant and the LA Zoo parking lot. Customers have also responded with a 10-fold increase in applications for LADWP’s Turf Replacement Rebate Program, which offers $3 per square foot to replace a lawn with drought tolerant landscaping. 

“We are extremely pleased, but not at all surprised, that Angelenos continued to meet the drought challenge and reduce their water use during the hot summer months, when water use is typically the highest,” said Martin Adams, LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer.

Related Posts
A rendering of the proposed Venice Median Project. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects
News

Coastal Commission Extends Review Period for Venice Median Project

September 13, 2022

Read more
September 13, 2022

Project would bring 141 units of affordable housing to Canals By Dolores Quintana The California Coastal Commission has approved an...
News

Letter to the Editor: Venice Is Terrifying; I Want the Candidate Supported by Law Enforcement

September 13, 2022

Read more
September 13, 2022

By Rebecca Kramer I lived in Venice years ago and was so excited to move back. It was the single...

U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel.
News

Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was cruising September 3  By...

Eric Watts. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...

Photo: Bell Air Photography/Adam Latham
News, Real Estate

Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

The Santa Monica Business Park where Snap's headquarters are located. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent By Sam Catanzaro Snap Inc– the parent...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

