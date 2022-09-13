September 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Letter to the Editor: Venice Is Terrifying; I Want the Candidate Supported by Law Enforcement

By Rebecca Kramer

I lived in Venice years ago and was so excited to move back. It was the single good thing about divorce. I moved back here a year into the Pandemic. An elderly Venice resident had just been assaulted by a homeless man, while out walking his little dog. He later died of his injuries. There were weekly tent fires. People screamed in the park across the street from me, sometimes threatening each other, sometimes in animalistic howls.

Nothing much has changed since then. More people have died, more old people were hurt, there’ve been lots more fires. And here are four hours in the park across from me, as reported to Citizen App.

Police, Fire and EMS vehicle sirens are the background noise of Venice, helicopters are a feature of the sky. My phone was just stolen; I couldn’t really afford it in the first place, I wish criminals stuck to robbing Rolexes. Armed Rolex theft is trending. DIY machetes are pretty popular too.

I just had my first date since the Pandemic began. He wound up shielding me from a fight on Windward. People were slamming each other over the head with bits and pieces of their encampment. Assaults are constant; here’s another four hours in Venice. Again, these are just the crimes reported to an app. 

THE ELECTION

Against this backdrop we have upcoming elections. There are other races but perhaps the most important race for Venice is the city council seat. Mike Bonin has proved in his years in office just how much power that office holds. I’m following the candidates for CD11 pretty closely. 

TRACI PARK

Traci Park was first into the race. She ran as an alternative to Mike Bonin. Following a recall attempt that saw 27,317 signatures in favor of ousting Bonin, he dropped out of the race. Even without Bonin in the race, Park is running as an antidote to him. She favors protection of the Balboa Wetlands devastated by the RVs that have used it for over a year now as a home, bathroom, junkyard. She wants to revitalize neighborhoods abandoned by enterprise, as they became increasingly dangerous. She wants to return the parks and sidewalks to residents through enforcement of 41.18, a measure restricting where people can maintain encampments.

Park is controversial in that she has adamantly discussed safety and is heavily endorsed by law enforcement in a world that, with the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, has been forced to acknowledge police brutality -particularly against racial minorities. She is also seen by some as being anti-homeless, as she does not believe in letting people remain where they are until they’re ready to accept services or individual housing becomes available. She believes in pushing them into housing and treatment that might not be what they’d choose, by removing and creating alternate choices

ERIN DARLING

Erin Darling has Councilman Bonin’s endorsement. He is arguably his proxy. Like him, he identifies as Progressive. Encouraged to run by Venice Community Housing, Darling is a supporter of their controversial Venice Median Project (read more about it here). Darling supports building additional housing in Venice and has eyed the public PenMar Golf Course as a possible site. He presumably supports the “Affordable Housing Overlay Zone”, a proposal which would remove zoning barriers (such as proximity to schools and public parks) in “higher resource neighborhoods”. He has only recently discussed crime and believes housing is the answer,

The problem with this approach is that city funded housing automatically means “Housing First”. Under the Housing First model tenants may not be rejected for drug addiction, violent criminal history, or lack of “housing readiness”. That’s legislation that makes for potentially pretty scary neighbors. Darling has stated the answer to this is that housing must coexist with services (mental health care and addiction recovery). The flaw here is that under Housing First those services can’t be mandated. It’s strictly voluntary. Transitional housing in less intensely residential areas might serve the purpose better.

For those who don’t yet have housing, reject it or flunk out of it, Darling offers the streets. He has stated that he will not enforce 41.18. He will put no restrictions on encampments. I imagine that, like Bonin, that means no ban on camping by schools if the city fails to enforce it. 

MY VOTE

I have been back in Venice almost 2 years. I’ve never invited my mom to visit me. Even though I live in a pretty Art Deco building by the beach. I haven’t, because I’m scared for her. She’s 80, and she’s in great shape and could probably book if she were threatened. But I don’t want her to have to.

I don’t care about social ideals when their flawed implementation almost guarantees their failure. I don’t want to be surrounded by  people, a too high percentage of whom desperation and Meth have made pretty scary. I don’t want to open the doors to still more of them, waiting for housing to magically heal their psyches. I live in a neighborhood where people regularly set fires and crime is a previously unimaginable constant. I want the candidate supported by  fire departments and law enforcement.

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like published? If so, email sam@mirrormediagropula.com for submission guidelines.

in News
Related Posts
A rendering of the proposed Venice Median Project. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects
News

Coastal Commission Extends Review Period for Venice Median Project

September 13, 2022

Read more
September 13, 2022

Project would bring 141 units of affordable housing to Canals By Dolores Quintana The California Coastal Commission has approved an...

U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel.
News

Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was cruising September 3  By...

Eric Watts. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...

Photo: Bell Air Photography/Adam Latham
News, Real Estate

Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

The Santa Monica Business Park where Snap's headquarters are located. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent By Sam Catanzaro Snap Inc– the parent...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR