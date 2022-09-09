September 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late

By Dolores Quintana

No one knows where the real estate market in Los Angeles is headed. According reports, however,the market has started to slow as mortgage rates have risen steadily and prices of homes have started to drop. 

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late. This rise is due to high rates of inflation according to UCLA accounting and real estate professor Eric Sussman, as quoted by KCRW.com. In comparison, the average rate for the same mortgage was 2.96 % in 2021 as reported by KCRW.com

Los Angeles Real Estate Agent Dunia Handy Gill said, as quoted by KCRW.com, “I’m still seeing multiple offers. I’m seeing cash, but I’m also still seeing buyers with mortgages, but not [with] 30-year fixed mortgages, more of a seven ARM [adjustable-rate mortgage], even a 10 ARM. So mortgage companies are getting a little more creative to continue to have buyers that can purchase.” 

So homes are still being purchased, especially in specific and luxurious areas like Pasadena according to Handy Gill.  

Professor Sussman notes that the people of Los Angeles still have pent-up desires to buy property because of how they have been sequestered by the pandemic, according to KCRW.com. He is skeptical of a potential market crash. 

He says, as quoted by KCRW.com, “I’ve told everyone if they’re waiting for a collapse, they’ll be waiting for Godot. It ain’t gonna happen because of modest supply. They got so overstretched and that’s what causes the sharp declines and that snowball effect when people sell the banks, then have issues with their loans and they’re foreclosing. … That just is not going to happen this cycle as best that I can see.” 

Handy Gill and Sussman agree, in general, that it is still a good time to buy a home in the area. 

Handy Gill says, as quoted by KCRW.com, “If you are intending on purchasing and holding on to a property for at least three to five years, this is absolutely a great time. And I’m seeing that there’s more on the market for the buyers.”

Wisely, Sussman would like to avoid overly optimistic predictions and believes that trying to predict the real estate market is very difficult. He says, as quoted by KCRW.com,  “It’s a fool’s errand to try to seek out peaks and troughs in markets, certainly in real estate. So I agree with the broad sentiment.”

Professor Sussman said, according to KCRW, that he doesn’t envy the job of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his job’s responsibility to avoid a recession by balancing interest rates.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

The Santa Monica Business Park where Snap's headquarters are located. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent By Sam Catanzaro Snap Inc– the parent...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
Real Estate

Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Housing Bills Passed By California Legislature To Increase Affordable Housing

September 5, 2022

Read more
September 5, 2022

Bills Meant To Promote Density In Residential and Commercial Real Estate Development By Dolores Quintana The California State Legislature passed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?  By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot  By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR