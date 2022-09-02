September 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films

By Dolores Quintana 

The Cinema Foundation is about to launch the first National Cinema Day, a day that celebrates movie-going and gives cinema fans an added incentive to patronize their favorite theatres to watch first-run films, namely a one-day reduced price of three dollars a ticket at participating theatres chains like AMC, Landmark, Laemmle, Regency, Cinemark, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse cinemas. 

Via press release, The Cinema Foundation states, “The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3. National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on September 3.”

Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said, “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing. We’re doing it by offering a thank you to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” 

If you would like to know more about National Cinema Day, check out their website, and look for more announcements on Twitter at #NationalCinemaDay or check your local movie theater’s website. This holiday weekend is going to be blazingly hot. What better time to go and enjoy the films that you want to see the most at an outrageously great price in an air-conditioned theater? 

The National Association of Theater Owner’s website explains NATO’s and The Cinema Foundation’s mission and says, “The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit – that is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy. Since March 2022, the Cinema Foundation’s mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. NATO’s mission and relationships and expands NATO’s impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole.”

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot  By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...

Photo: Facebook
News

Jam In The Van Is Venice’s Solar Powered Music Studio And Pop Up Comedy Venue

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

The Project Also Has A Youtube Channel To Reach Audiences All Over The World By Dolores Quintana Jam In The...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid 19 Has Reduced Life Expectancy In California By At Least Two Years

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

People Of Color Disproportionately And More Seriously Affected By Dolores Quintana While many might believe that the pandemic is over,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...

Photo: Facebook (@TheWaterfrontVenice).
Dining, News

Venice Beachside Bar Launches New Happy Hour

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Waterfront Venice has a new happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily By Dolores Quintana A Venice beachside...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

Clockwise from top left: Indigo Eatmon, Lucia Kornzweig, Simone Wesley, Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, Anna Yang. Photos: Courtesy of Beyond Baroque.
News, Upbeat Beat

Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR