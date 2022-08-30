August 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
These Nights The Lights Still Remain “Out” At The Venice Pier

A Yo! Venice Update



By Nick Antonicello

It’s been some three weeks since last reported that the lights at the Venice Pier remain out and inoperable, making fishing and just strolling on the pier difficult, if not dangerous.

We reached out to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office who relayed back to us that this was the responsibility of the City of Los Angeles, so we then reached out to the CD-11 council office of the departing Mike Bonin who indicated that work was being scheduled, but no definitive timeline or estimated date of work was given.

Of the fifteen light poles, ten are out and the eleventh is soon to go dead as well.

The Venice fishing pier is a local favorite as well as a tourist destination to catch some of the truly spectacular sunsets across the Pacific Ocean anywhere in California and one must beg the question, how long does it take to fix a light bulb?

Now that we have informed the powers that be that the problem exists, one only needs to come to the beach at sunset to notice the obvious.

It is indeed frustrating to have to wait for something this obvious, simple and necessary to take this much effort to fix, but believe me I will remain on top of it until something is done!

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a story suggestion? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

Opinion

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role...

