August 31, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Jam In The Van Is Venice’s Solar Powered Music Studio And Pop Up Comedy Venue

The Project Also Has A Youtube Channel To Reach Audiences All Over The World

By Dolores Quintana

Jam In The Van (JITV) is a project that grew out of Jake Cotler and David Bell’s love of music and with the help of investor Louis Peek. Their website describes the project and says, “The solar-powered mobile recording studio and YouTube Channel that’s changing the way the world discovers new music. Launched in 2011 as a backyard project inspired by a love for music festivals, JITV has since turned into a full-blown business venture for Jake Cotler, Dave Bell and Louis Peek. The company has filmed over 1,000 bands in remote locations across the United States. With new sessions, every day of the week Monday through Friday, Jam in the Van is the leading tastemaker when it comes to music discovery.” 

The Van is indeed solar-powered and while the project started long before the pandemic, the founders discovered that their friends who were comedians needed a place to do stand-up routines since everything was closed during the Covid lockdowns as reported by The Los Angeles Times. They got involved because of a Youtube personality Andrew Callaghan who was trying to crowdsource help and advice from his fans to convert an RV into a music studio in 2020. Cotler ad Bell thought, hey we did that ourselves when Cotler used his backyard in Venice, CA to park their first Jam In The Van vehicle aka their first recording studio in 2011. 

Cotler said to Callaghan, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, ‘Yo, why are you disrespecting us? We’re the guys!” When Callaghan accepted their invitation and brought a stand-up comedian friend Ali Macofsky, the idea was born. They could use their JITV space to hold stand up comedy shows. It was mutually beneficial to the comedians and Cotler and Bell and the comedy shows took off. Now, especially since pandemic restrictions have eased up, the JITV crew has traveled all over the United States and is continuing to do music and comedy shows. 

If you would like to see a show, you can check out their calendar here.

Cotler and Bell are still collaborative and on their website, they also give the information to anyone who wants to be a part of JINTV. The website says, “Want to get involved!? Shoot us an email at Info@JamintheVan.com. Want to Jam in the Van!? Shoot us an email at mailto:BandSubmissions@JamintheVan.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid 19 Has Reduced Life Expectancy In California By At Least Two Years

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

People Of Color Disproportionately And More Seriously Affected By Dolores Quintana While many might believe that the pandemic is over,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...

Photo: Facebook (@TheWaterfrontVenice).
Dining, News

Venice Beachside Bar Launches New Happy Hour

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Waterfront Venice has a new happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily By Dolores Quintana A Venice beachside...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

Clockwise from top left: Indigo Eatmon, Lucia Kornzweig, Simone Wesley, Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, Anna Yang. Photos: Courtesy of Beyond Baroque.
News, Upbeat Beat

Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. Photo: Facebook.
News

Ritz-Carlton Ordered to Pay $535,000 in Environmental Lawsuit

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Marina del Rey location included in lawsuit  By Dolores Quintana A civil judgment against the Delaware-based hotelier Ritz Carlton was...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR