Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11

Sews up SEIU-USWW & NUHW endorsements, announces Venice fundraiser on 8/27!

By Nick Antonicello

With an enthusiasm level not seen in some time at the city council level, candidate Erin Darling continues to “pound the pavement” and search for votes and support during these dog days of summer here in Venice!

Married and a father of a pre-school age son, Darling was class-mates with California Senators Ben Allen and Henry Stern at the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

All were on the ballot this June with Senator Allen running unopposed for a final term of office.

The first-place finisher in the June 7th Primary, candidate Darling is apparently not letting his foot off the gas as he picked up the support of two major unions with the 40,000 member SEIU-USWW and the United Healthcare Workers (NUHW) this week that represents another 15,000 members. Sensing a critical moment in the contest, Darling is emphasizing his record and resume as the candidate of the deprived and middle class families seeking a true voice downtown on the LA City Council for the first time since the days of the late former Councilmember, Bill Rosendahl.

With nearly 60,000 new “boots on the ground” support for the Darling coalition consisting of regular organization Democrats, and a strong following of private and public sector collective bargaining units who seek equity and fairness in the workplace for the most vulnerable of service employees here in southern California and the City of Los Angeles.

The Mission of SEIU United Service Workers West is to lead the way to a more just and humane society; building power for all service workers by developing member leadership and activism, winning strong contracts, organizing unorganized service workers, building political and community power, and engaging in direct action that demonstrates our strength and determination to win.

President David Huerta was enthusiastic in his endorsement of the life-long Venetian and new “darling” of the LA Democratic Party.

“SEIU California is strong because it is made up of strong SEIU Locals like USWW. Together, we have won significant victories for working people including real wage theft protections and our “Ya Basta” legislation which helps protect janitors from rape and sexual violence. As President of SEIU California, I will dedicate myself to securing justice and inclusion for immigrant workers and their families, creating paths to power and union membership for millions more workers, and to partnering with other labor and progressive leaders to build a state that ends poverty, combats structural racism, expands our democracy and creates an opportunity for all,” offered the union head.

“SEIU members are a powerful force for progress in California. We fight for the public good and for justice for all. We stand up for the worth and dignity of essential workers who have kept us fed, cared for, and safe during this pandemic. California’s hardworking, frontline workers matter, and representing them as the President of SEIU California is an honor”.

With 52 days until mail-in ballot voting in the November 8th runoff election commences, Darling has stressed his differences with Park, clearly acknowledged as the most conservative of candidates to climb out of the June 7th Primary. Formerly a registered Republican, the brunt of Park’s support has come from “law and order” collective bargaining groups and right-of-center lobbying entities like the powerful apartment owner’s lobby that dumped a sizable amount of independent expenditure cash into Park’s second-place finish on Primary Day.

Park’s unconditional support by apartment owners is probably the starkest contrast in the race to replace Mike Bonin, as Darling is recognized as a reliable supporter of renter’s rights here in CD-11.

Despite getting into the race last and being outspent 10-1 in the Primary, Darling shocked the local political world with a fairly comfortable first-place finish despite Park having a seven-month head start!

Many expected Park to win the race outright on June 7th, but Darling caught and passed her in the waning days of the June 7th election as he picked up the critical endorsement of the Los Angeles Times, the city’s newspaper of record.

Darling’s new middle name according to his rabid fan base is “Door-to-Door” as he believes the key to winning is a vibrant and aggressive door-to-door sprint to the finish line come November 8th.

“Every vote matters. There is room for all on this mission of economic equity and fairness. All are welcome,” offered Darling in a recent phone interview.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the race for LA City Council here in CD-11 between two residents of Dogtown and how this race will impact the neighborhood of Venice. To offer Nick his take on the race, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com.