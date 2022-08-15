Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste
* Recap Of The Venice Film Festival
Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022
1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete
August 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash
August 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...
‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”
August 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash
August 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UPDATE: Anne Heche has died at 53 from injuries sustained in a Mar Vista car crash last week. https://yovenice.com/2022/08/12/anne-heche-dies-following-mar-vista-crash/ Representatives...
Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam
August 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...
LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance
August 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant
Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open
Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
