August 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. 

Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to service to improve customer experience.

  • Improve mobility in the South Bay by introducing frequent, reliable transit services to meet growing transportation needs.
  • Enhance the regional transit network by providing more direct connections from South Bay to regional destinations, including LAX, future Inglewood Clippers Arena and Hollywood Park Stadium, West Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles.
  • Provide more direct connections from the South Bay to regional destinations​.
  • Provide an alternative mode of transportation for commuters currently using congested arterials and I-405 in the project study area​
  • Improve transit accessibility for South Bay community residents.
  • Reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by making transit a more viable transportation choice​.

This potential extension would include two stations and be a segment that would stretch four and a half miles of track. It would provide Metro customers with an alternative to the heavily traveled and frequently congested I-405 corridor while connecting the Metro Rail A or Blue train and the future Crenshaw/LAX airport lines. 

If you would like to watch the Metro presentation and take part in the community conversation about this proposed project, you have three more opportunities to attend, either online via Zoom or in person in the cities of Torrance and Lawndale. The Zoom meeting will take place on Monday, August 15. You can also learn more about the proposed project by visiting the Metro Story Map on the subject here

The project has three options:

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Elevated/Street Level Option which begins at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station and follows the existing railroad right-of-way in an elevated or above street level configuration before transitioning to run at-grade south of 162 nd  Street.

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Trench/Below-Grade Option would begin transitioning from the elevated structure at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station to an open-air trench or below street level to cross under seven streets between Inglewood Avenue and 170th Street. The trench option would transition to the street level to cross over Artesia Boulevard, Grant Avenue then cross under 182nd Street in a trench and rise back at grade to cross over Hawthorne Boulevard.

Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would begin at the existing Redondo Beach Station and leave the Metro right-of-way to parallel I-405 between Inglewood Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard. Around 162nd Street, it would turn onto Hawthorne Boulevard and continue south before rejoining the railroad right-of-way near 190th Street. 

Two of the proposals would have stations at the Redondo Beach Transit Center and Torrance Transit Center while the Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would have stations at the South Bay Galleria and Torrance Transit Center.

Online meeting via Zoom

  • Monday, August 15, 11am–1:00 pm
  • To join visit: bit.ly/cletmtg
  • Phone: 877 853 5247 (toll free)
  • Meeting ID: 884 3340 6820

City of Torrance

  • Tuesday, August 16, 6–8:00 pm
  • Torrance Cultural Arts Center
  • Toyota Meeting Hall
  • 3330 Civic Center Dr
  • Torrance, CA 90503

City of Lawndale

  • Wednesday, August 17, 6:30–8:30 pm
  • Leuzinger High School, Gym
  • 4118 W Rosecrans Av
  • Lawndale, CA 90260
in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

UPDATE: Anne Heche has died at 53 from injuries sustained in a Mar Vista car crash last week. https://yovenice.com/2022/08/12/anne-heche-dies-following-mar-vista-crash/ Representatives...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Photo: whoispachamama.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Video

‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

August 6, 2022

Read more
August 6, 2022

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR