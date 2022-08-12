Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction.

Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to service to improve customer experience.

Improve mobility in the South Bay by introducing frequent, reliable transit services to meet growing transportation needs.

Enhance the regional transit network by providing more direct connections from South Bay to regional destinations, including LAX, future Inglewood Clippers Arena and Hollywood Park Stadium, West Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles.

Provide more direct connections from the South Bay to regional destinations​.

Provide an alternative mode of transportation for commuters currently using congested arterials and I-405 in the project study area​

Improve transit accessibility for South Bay community residents.

Reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by making transit a more viable transportation choice​.

This potential extension would include two stations and be a segment that would stretch four and a half miles of track. It would provide Metro customers with an alternative to the heavily traveled and frequently congested I-405 corridor while connecting the Metro Rail A or Blue train and the future Crenshaw/LAX airport lines.

If you would like to watch the Metro presentation and take part in the community conversation about this proposed project, you have three more opportunities to attend, either online via Zoom or in person in the cities of Torrance and Lawndale. The Zoom meeting will take place on Monday, August 15. You can also learn more about the proposed project by visiting the Metro Story Map on the subject here

The project has three options:

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Elevated/Street Level Option which begins at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station and follows the existing railroad right-of-way in an elevated or above street level configuration before transitioning to run at-grade south of 162 nd Street.

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Trench/Below-Grade Option would begin transitioning from the elevated structure at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station to an open-air trench or below street level to cross under seven streets between Inglewood Avenue and 170th Street. The trench option would transition to the street level to cross over Artesia Boulevard, Grant Avenue then cross under 182nd Street in a trench and rise back at grade to cross over Hawthorne Boulevard.

Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would begin at the existing Redondo Beach Station and leave the Metro right-of-way to parallel I-405 between Inglewood Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard. Around 162nd Street, it would turn onto Hawthorne Boulevard and continue south before rejoining the railroad right-of-way near 190th Street.

Two of the proposals would have stations at the Redondo Beach Transit Center and Torrance Transit Center while the Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would have stations at the South Bay Galleria and Torrance Transit Center.

Online meeting via Zoom

Monday, August 15, 11am–1:00 pm

To join visit: bit.ly/cletmtg

Phone: 877 853 5247 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 884 3340 6820

City of Torrance

Tuesday, August 16, 6–8:00 pm

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

Toyota Meeting Hall

3330 Civic Center Dr

Torrance, CA 90503

City of Lawndale