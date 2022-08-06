August 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Baggage of Mike Bonin

By Nick Antonicello

Mike Bonin really loves the limelight.

Refusing to go away quietly, he further embarrassed himself Tuesday by continuing to cast anti-taxpayer, anti-homeowner, anti-parent, anti-teacher and anti-tenant votes opposing a 500-foot restriction of people camping at school entrances and venues, clearly a reasonable request from school officials who want to keep these entrances clear and safe for parents, kids and school employees.

Instead, Bonin went on some council chamber tirade that motivated and sparked chaos with his followers who somehow believe such an action helps the homeless or there case to build pubic support for their ongoing plight on the streets of Los Angeles, a plight that has been anchored and part of the Bonin architecture of how not to fix the encampment crisis here in Venice and rest of Los Angeles.

For Bonin seems to like to go it alone, casting mindless votes obviously to spur agitation and antagonism, since his days as a council member are now officially numbered.

Opting for retirement versus a potential landslide defeat for reelection to a third term, why is Bonin doing what he does?

For his personal temperament and Machiavellian style of socialist tactics that further divide an already scorched earth political landscape, what wonders what is he thinking?

Is thumbing the eye of parents and children who live here, pay taxes and play by the rules now the enemy of Bonin?

Isn’t Bonin himself a proud parent?

What would he do or say if his child was a victim of violence because school entrances and facilities in general were compromised by encampments occupied by transients, those who have addiction and mental health challenges that need to be addressed?

And now after nearly a decade in office, what has he done in his record to house the homeless or correct the situation?

For Bonin is great at blaming others, but isn’t his personal political baggage and inability to make alliances with seven other members of the LA City Council at the heart of his failures as an elected official?

And why does he pride himself on grandstanding and reveling in this lame-duck status that accomplishes nothing, but rather points out his basic inability to govern and get things done?

For elective office is not Bonin’s skill set and his ten-year record of failure as it applies to homelessness, rising crime and endless encampments is what he will be judged at the end of the day!

And these silly actions at council will be used to hurt the very candidates he pretends to support when in fact, he’s pissed off he could not seek reelection himself because he could not win!

After two divisive recalls and endless confrontations with residents, especially here in Venice; the Bonin Team bunkered down and refused to listen to the very people he was elected to represent. For all voters are not “progressives,” and it became obvious that unless you support the broken Bonin agenda 100% of the time, he had no reason to listen or hear your voice. His staff became a revolving door of inactivity as the notion of representation and constituent services was replaced with pushing policies nobody wants or supports.

And now as he “retires” and exits public life or at least elective office, he continues this diatribe of discontent, which keeps him in the news in an election in which his name will not appear on the ballot.

For Bonin believes he has been somehow resurrected because his endorsed candidate finished first when the hard reality is probably that he would have done even better if his intrusion and continued place in politics would dissipate.

For the Bonin brand has been damaged because of him and no one else.

And the fact he did not seek a third and final term is not because of some mental health issue or any other narrative he tried so desperately to manufacture and control in his waning days.

He did not run because he could not win, pure and simple.

For the politics of a third-term was ended by his own actions and the alienation of so many former supporters who knew it was time for him to go.

For even the failed Greg Good candidacy was a function of his slumping poll numbers and failing labor support who knew he could not win as well as the complete alienation of the entire public safety community who at one time incredibly and whole-heartedly supported him in 2013 and again in 2017!

For it is this unpopularity and dissatisfaction with Bonin that has led to runoff candidates with little to zero name recognition until this year!

For Bonin’s baggage seems to be coming back in a race that should be about the candidates on the ballot and not the candidate so frustrated he could not run, much less win.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian and has been covering the race to succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11. Have a take on the race? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
News, Opinion

LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: “Momentum Is on Our Side”

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

CD-11 Candidate Erin Darling rolls out series of new endorsements as race heats up with just under 100 days before...

Photo: tracipark.com.
News, Opinion

Column: CD-11 Council Candidate Traci Park Appears Before VNC Homeless Committee

July 28, 2022

Read more
July 28, 2022

Q&A with Council runoff hopeful, Park talks frankly about homelessness in Venice, describing the issue as complex, no single solution,...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Endorses Erin Darling for Council in CD-11

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Retiring Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the first openly gay member of the California legislature and...
Opinion

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Can Caruso Can?

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Billionaire developer’s forty-million dollar plus campaign falls short and flat, as he limps into runoff with Washington, DC insider Karen...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Darling – The LA Democratic Party’s Choice for Council in CD-11!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Crucial party endorsement consolidates progressives and left-of-center Democrats behind the first-place finisher in the June 7th primary that formerly endorsed...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...
Opinion

Column: Groundwater Law Has Not Stopped Subsidence

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

By Tom Elias Drive almost any road in the vast San Joaquin Valley and you’ll see irrigation pipes standing up...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

Inside CD-11 2022: ‘Moderate Middle’ Could Be the Deciding Factor in Darling/Park Contest for LA City Council!

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

The Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Mike Newhouse vote total combines for 10,500 votes or nearly 16% of the vote up for grabs...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

The Yo! Venice Interview: Erin Darling For City Council

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

First-place finisher & Venice local Erin Darling talks frankly with Yo! Venice about, homelessness, climate change and the upcoming runoff...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Column: Where Will We Shelter the Homeless?

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Jeff Hall Federal Judge David O. Carter is a hero, as far as I’m concerned.  He essentially forced the...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR