July 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Jefferson Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

3MR Capital and The John Buck Company have started construction on a joint mixed-use project that will build on land that used to be the home of a post office and Coco’s Restaurant in Culver City, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

11111 Jefferson Boulevard is the location of this new development and it is named for its address. The price tag on this development is $210 million. The site is a 3.4-acre wedge at the intersection of Sepulveda, Jefferson and Machado Avenue. Culver City City Council approved the plans last year which is for a five-story structure that will hold 230 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments that will sit above 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and commercial space, 11,450 square feet of office space on the second floor. The structure will also have parking for 653 vehicles. 

As part of the agreement that granted approval of this building, the developers will reserve 19 apartments for rental by very low income households. 

AO is the architect on the project and wHY Architecture is the designer of record. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building is “a contemporary podium-type structure with a setback above its second floor that would create open space for residents.”

The development would also have a 13,000 square-foot courtyard near Sepulveda and Jefferson and a 30,000 square-foot public park that would look out onto Machado Road. Both of these outdoor spaces are privately owned but the public would still be welcome. 

So far the development’s progress has followed the timeline that the developers presented to Culver City’s government. The estimates are that it would take 26 months to build the project and that construction would commence in the second quarter of 2022 and that it would conclude in the third quarter of 2024. Currently, the work is concerned with razing the buildings that currently sit on the site.

in News
Related Posts
Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAX Shuttle Bus Crash Sends Seven People to Hospital

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon collision results in two serious injuries By Sam Catanzaro A crowded LAX shuttle bus was involved in a...

Photo: Facebook (@AyaraThaiCuisine).
Dining, News

Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...

Photo: Facebook (@NonStop Sushi)
Dining, News

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Dining, News

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon,...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Aleksei Archer. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project “Venice Beach Scumbags” Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Archer’s complex grief journey forced her to write a TV show about the scumbags of Venice Beach, demonstrating why some...

A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.
Crime, News

Update: 28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photos: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR