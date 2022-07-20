July 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. 
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.

in Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
News, Video

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Video, Wellness

Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Transportation, Video

Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
News, Video

Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

Read more
July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...
Video

Want to Maximize Your Property?

July 11, 2022

Read more
July 11, 2022

Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
Video, Wellness

The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
Food & Drink, Video

The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Food & Drink, Video

Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Video, Wellness

New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Video

Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
News, Video

Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022

July 5, 2022

Read more
July 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Video

Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR