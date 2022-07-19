Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen treats!
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022
July 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides.
Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan's Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden.
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Tavern on Main Reopens!
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...
Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022
July 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
