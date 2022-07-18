July 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021

Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric Garcetti last week announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for June on record in the City of Los Angeles. 

“Just two months ago, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce our water use, and today, it’s clear that Angelenos have heeded our call,” Garcetti said. “As encouraging as this progress is, L.A. continues to shatter monthly heat records, and we are faced with the stark reality that this crisis is only deepening. As the hottest months of the year approach, we’re asking Angelenos to not only maintain recent reductions, but to find additional ways to cut back on their water usage by taking advantage of the nearly 20 LADWP rebates that help our ratepayers save money and have made Los Angeles one of the most water efficient cities in the country.”

New rules limiting outdoor watering from three days a week to two went into effect on July 1, 2022. According to officials, based on preliminary data, LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021, and stayed within the water use threshold for the portion of L.A.’s water supply that comes from the State Water Project.   

All watering continues to be limited to Mondays and Fridays for LADWP customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers, and Thursdays and Sundays for all customers with addresses ending in even numbers. These restrictions also stipulate that customers watering with sprinklers are limited to eight minutes per use; watering with sprinklers using water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes; and watering between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM is prohibited, regardless of the watering day. 

The nearly 20 water rebates offered by LADWP include: 

  • $500 for high-efficiency clothes washers, which increased $100 last month; 
  • $250 for high-efficiency toilets, which also increased $100 last month;
  • $500 for zero and ultra low water urinals;
  • $6 for rotating sprinkler nozzles;
  • Free bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators;
  • Free high-efficiency showerheads;
  • $5 million allocated by LADWP to offer discounts on real-time water use monitoring devices;
  • And up to $2 million through the Technical Assistance Program (TAP), which incentivizes large conservation projects for commercial and industrial customers, up from $250,000 earlier this year.
in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photos: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...

Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...

401k Food and Wine in Venice. Photo: Instagram (@401kfoodandwine).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR