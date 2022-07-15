DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday
Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department
Thursday, July 14
- DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Western Avenue and 38th Place
Friday, July 15
- DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Slauson Avenue and 110 Freeway
- DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Pacific Coast Highway and Frigate Avenue
- DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Santa Monica Boulevard and Bronson Avenue
- DUI Checkpoint from 7 PM to 12 AM at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Califa Street
Saturday, July 16
- DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 11 PM at Osborne Street and 5 Freeway
- DUI Checkpoint from 7 PM to 12 AM at Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue
Note: Locations of the checkpoints are subject to change or cancellation.
The DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
Commander Pasos, Commanding Officer of Traffic Group said, “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
The Los Angeles Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.