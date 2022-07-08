Ray Romano Selling Venice Home

$2.4 million price tag on property

By Dolores Quintana

Actor Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is selling his property in Venice for $2.499 million as reported by Realtor.com.

It is a one-story modern farmhouse-style home that the actor purchased in 2017 for $2.1 million dollars likely as a real estate investment according to real estate industry watchers.

The home has three bedrooms and 1,863-square-feet of living space and was built in 1956 bu has been extensively remodeled prior to Romano’s purchase of the property.

According to Realtor.com, the home has a large great room with lots of light available in the living spaces within the home and comes with blond hardwood flooring. The kitchen is decorated in white and navy blue, with the main island in blue and the cabinets and countertops faced with blue.

The master suite has modern shower and vanity features, a walk in closet and French doors that lead to a private outdoor deck. The other two bedrooms share the second bathroom and the home is completed with a room that is currently being used as an office but its use could be changed to whatever suits the new owner.