June 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer

Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA. 

It will be late summer when the restaurant opens, and will not be either a pop-up or a franchise, but everything you could expect from one of their locations in New Orleans: fried chicken, gumbo, red beans and all the traditional dishes from Louisiana. Willie Mae’s new venture will be in the same category as such restaurants as Dinah’s and Roscoe’s but since nearly everyone loves fried chicken, no one in Los Angeles is likely to complain that there are too many great options. 

Kerry Seaton-Stewart, great-grand daughter of Willie Mae and current owner of Wille Mae’s Scotch House in Louisiana, will be running this new Los Angeles branch with her partner Mike Stewart. They will relocate to Los Angeles for most of the year and work in Los Angeles and New Orleans to keep both locations running. There is no estimated opening date as yet, but the restaurant’s reps say, according to Eater Los Angeles, that the restaurant will be open by the end of the summer season. 

Willie Mae’s Scotch House was founded in 1957 in the form of a bar and afterward moved to New Orleans’ 6th Ward and became the restaurant that New Orleans knows today. The restaurant has been through a lot, it made it through Hurricane Katrina, the death of the founder Willie Mae Seaton, and the eventual gentrification of the city. Willie Mae’s Scotch House won the James Beard Award as America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region and now that classic Southern-style will soon be coming to Southern California.

in Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

The Flannery dry aged ribeye kit from American Beauty. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Food & Drink, News

Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular...

The Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks. Photo: visitmdr.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside  By Ashley Sloan  Pacific Palisades  The Pacific Palisades will be...

Venice High School teacher Brent Rojo (right). Photo: California Credit Union.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Venice Teacher

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

The Yo! Venice Interview: Erin Darling For City Council

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

First-place finisher & Venice local Erin Darling talks frankly with Yo! Venice about, homelessness, climate change and the upcoming runoff...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Former LAX Cargo Handler Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing Four Gold Bars

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Marlon Moody sentenced to one year in federal prison in addition to $7.5K fine  A former cargo handling company employee...
News, Video

Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022

June 27, 2022

Read more
June 27, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX* L.A City Council...

Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for Venice Affordable Housing Development on Lincoln

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Prior property demolished at 2467-2472 Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice Community Housing Corp. has begun construction of a new...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Los Angeles County (via NY Post).
Crime, News

Venice Victim of Vehicular Crime Blames Gascón for Light Sentencing

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

17-year-old was convicted and sentenced to five to seven months in a juvenile probation camp By Dolores Quintana A woman...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR