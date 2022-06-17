June 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College

Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with aid programs for students from all backgrounds. Learn more in this video from a Santa Monica College staff member. 
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.

in Education, Video
