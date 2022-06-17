Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with aid programs for students from all backgrounds. Learn more in this video from a Santa Monica College staff member.
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances* Venice Art...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022
June 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...
Interview: LAUSD School Member Nick Melvoin. The Teacher That Puts Kids First!
June 2, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello If you didn’t know any better, you would think LA school board member Nick Melvoin was twenty-points...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe* Venice Pride...
Newsletter
