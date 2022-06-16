Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner of “Top Chef” and “Chef Hunter” and now is a judge alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay on the new show “Next Level Chef” on FOX.
Special shout out to Chef Josiah Citrin and everyone at Mélisse Restaurant.
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
Brewery Plans Location for Culver City
June 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...
Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard
June 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances* Venice Art...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022
June 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...
New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey
June 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coco Beach Bar & Grill coming to 404 Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A new restaurant is moving into the...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
