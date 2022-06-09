National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
.
Video sponsored by Pudu Pudu.
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022
June 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...
New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey
June 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coco Beach Bar & Grill coming to 404 Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A new restaurant is moving into the...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe* Venice Pride...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...Read more
POPULAR
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...Read more