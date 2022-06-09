June 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
.
Video sponsored by Pudu Pudu.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...

Photo: Facebook (@pierhousevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Video, Wellness

Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by  L.A. Orchestra.
Video, Wellness

“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
News, Video

Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...
Dining, Food & Drink

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Islands Space in Marina del Rey

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Coco Beach Bar & Grill coming to 404 Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater  A new restaurant is moving into the...
Food & Drink, Video

The Queens of the Peach Variety

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Video, Wellness

PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
News, Video

Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe*  Venice Pride...
Video

Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Food & Drink, Video

Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Dining, Food & Drink

Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Video, Wellness

Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR