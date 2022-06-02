June 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

By Staff Writer

This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a package of legislation seeking to enforce against fuel price gouging and minimize the financial burden Angelenos are experiencing.   

The motion requests the Chief Legislative Analyst, City Attorney, Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Bureau of Contract Administrative to report to the Council on current petroleum supply chain challenges and the impacts of oil futures markets on supply, demand, and pricing of crude and refined oil; current protections afforded under California’s anti-price gouging statute and, any and all legal mechanism the City of Los Angeles has to conduct oversight and monitoring of gasoline prices and enforcements for anti-price gouging laws.

The three resolutions introduced support federal anti-price gouging legislation and add to the City’s 2021-22 Federal Legislative Program support for the COVID-19 Price Gouging Prevention Act (H.R. 675) which would make it unlawful to sell consumer goods or services at unconscionably excessive prices; the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (HR 7688) which would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an excessive manner; and the Transportation Fuel Market Transparency Act (S.4217),  which provides for additional enforcement mechanism against fraud or manipulation that may be artificially inflating gas prices.

“Angelenos are paying record-high gas prices during a continued declaration of emergency and under intense inflationary pressures, forcing families to choose between filling up a gas tank or filling up a grocery bag. Meanwhile, companies and financial investors are raking in huge profits,” Koretz said. “We’re all acutely aware that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global supply chain issues, and inflationary pressures are having an impact on prices at the pump. What is discussed less often is the ability of speculative activities to artificially increase prices. This activity and the volatility created in the oil and gas market goes beyond free-market competition. The law of supply and demand seems to have gone out the window.”

Koretz represents City Council District 5, which includes Century City and Westwood. 

According to AAA, all 50 states had national retail prices of more than $4 per gallon as of this week but California leads the trend at an average of $6.06 per gallon with analysts predicting further upward trends in the coming months.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Two People Shot at Marina del Rey Bar Over Memorial Day Weekend

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Fin & Feathers scene of shooting Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro Two people were shot at a Marina del Rey...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
News, Video

Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe*  Venice Pride...

Rendering: KTGY.
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
News

Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more! By Staff Writer A free memorial day celebration is coming to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Pride Festival and Parade Around the Corner

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Live music, DJ sets, Sunday parade and more come to Venice Beach Recreation Center June 4 & 5  By Staff...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
News, Video

Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus*  Dior...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Photo: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica.
News, Real Estate

Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...

Footage showing a fight on Venice Beach this week. Photo: Twitch.
News

Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR