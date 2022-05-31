Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe
* Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations!
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022
Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development
Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...
The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms
Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment
The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June
Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism
May 27, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Jeremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration
May 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more! By Staff Writer A free memorial day celebration is coming to...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Venice Pride Festival and Parade Around the Corner
May 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Live music, DJ sets, Sunday parade and more come to Venice Beach Recreation Center June 4 & 5 By Staff...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard
May 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022
May 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
* Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus* Dior
Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent
May 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million
May 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
