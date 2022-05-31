June 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*  Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe
*  Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations!
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Rendering: KTGY.
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development

May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022

Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
News

Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration

May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022

Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more! By Staff Writer A free memorial day celebration is coming to...
Food & Drink, Video

Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’

May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022

‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Video, Wellness

Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors

May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022

The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Pride Festival and Parade Around the Corner

May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022

Live music, DJ sets, Sunday parade and more come to Venice Beach Recreation Center June 4 & 5  By Staff...
Education, Family, Video

Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
News, Video

Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus*  Dior...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Photo: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica.
News, Real Estate

Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...
Video, Wellness

HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...

