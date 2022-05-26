Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration

Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more!

By Staff Writer

A free memorial day celebration is coming to Venice Beach Monday with a bodybuilding competition, flyover and more!

Venice Beach Recreation Center is excited to host a free Memorial Day Celebration on Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.

“It’s fun for the whole family, you don’t want to miss it!” event organizers said.

The day will kick off with the Annual Muscle Beach International Bodybuilding Competition, set to take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Overlapping with this will be Los Angeles Fleet Week with the 1st Marine Band Division from 12 – 2 p.m. at Windward Plaza.

And no matter where on Venice Beach you are at 1 p.m., look to the sky as there will be a flyover by the C-130 J Pentagon Aerial Support Division, the 146th Wing.