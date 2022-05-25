May 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors

The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the food they need each week. Learn more in this video brought to you by The Playground.

in Video, Wellness
Education, Family, Video

Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

May 24, 2022

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
News, Video

Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus*  Dior...
Video, Wellness

HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market

May 19, 2022

Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Video, Wellness

“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month

May 18, 2022

Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Video

Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
News, Video

Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022

May 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset* Police Pursue Carjacking...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
Video

New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides

May 10, 2022

Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
News, Video

Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Video, Wellness

Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Video

Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May 2, 2022

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...

