Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022
May 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset* Police Pursue Carjacking...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
