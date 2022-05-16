May 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Nick Antonicello

Enough Is Enough: Mayoral Candidate Mel Wilson, CD-11 Hopefuls Holdorff-Polhill & Lloyd Visit Conditions At Centennial Park

All three call for “Real Data Reform” to solve the homeless equation here in Venice!

By Nick Antonicello

An unusual coalition of candidates visited Venice this morning to discuss the ever-growing encampment crisis at Centennial Park that has been overrun with make-shift structures, stationary vehicles and at least one-hundred tents as the population of homeless is growing and surging by the moment!

The trio was led by real estate professional and former NFL/CFL football standout Mel Wilson, who proclaimed to the media in attendance that “enough was enough,” and that these third-world conditions are “no longer acceptable.”

Wilson, a product of Northridge State who played a policy-making role in the administration of former LA Mayor Richard Riordan called upon the media to cover all the candidates and balance out the discussion that has been seemingly overrun by the tens of millions of dollars being spent by the self-funding candidacy of billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who today picked up the endorsement of Councilman Joe Buscaino (CD-15) in which many believe the outgoing legislator will play a critical role in a potential Caruso Administration.

Buscaino, who launched his race in Venice has been mentioned as being considered for one of the top slots with Caruso and some believe he could be his chief of staff.

The Caruso candidacy took the wind out of the sails of the Buscaino effort as they seem to mimic each other in terms of message and proposals, and his dropping out was neither a surprise and a Caruso endorsement was expected.

Wilson, who spoke passionately about the plight of the homeless emphasized his intentions of not criminalizing the unhoused, but would support using technology to account and track those on streets in venues like Centennial Park.

Drafted in the 1976 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, Wilson roomed with Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson and played for NFL head coaches Bill Arnsparger and John McVay.

Wilson also played for Calgary in the CFL as well.

Allison Holdorff-Polhill, a former school board aide to Nick Melvoin and candidate for council in CD-11 also supports data-based technology to track and assist those on the streets and talked about her leadership and proven track record solving complex issues within the LAUSD.

Holdorff-Polhill believes homelessness needs to be treated like the emergency it is, and supports the current camping bans that are being ignored at Centennial Park. Holdorff-Polhill believes a public safety presence is critical in the homeless equation, but all three stopped short of endorsing a permanent police presence at the Library or Centennial Park by LAPD.

Holdorff-Polhill stressed her background as an attorney, cutting through red tape, navigating bureaucracies and delivering on solutions that will work. Known by many as “The Fixer,” she served in a senior level capacity with current LAUSD Vice-President Melvoin, also on the ballot seeking reelection on June 7th as well.

With the exception of the press, a few onlookers from the encampments came over to watch, several with severe mental issues too incoherent to speak. One homeless individual was a graduate of Venice HS who felt the encampment for the most part for him was safe.

Another homeless individual was in his 30’s and from Honduras and complained about not having the ability to receive his medication on a timely basis and was intrigued that news cameras from KTLA were on hand covering the press conference.

A young couple in their early twenties complained about personal items being stolen and the overall stress that complicates life outdoors.

The other attending candidate was Soni Lloyd, a public school teacher at Venice High School now instructing online due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a strong supporter of “body autonomy” and opposes mandated vaccinations. A former UTLA representative and track & field coach, Lloyd was an All-American track star in college and is married with no children.

Lloyd was more philosophical about the plight of the homeless and did agree on better data results to make more precise decisions from a policy perspective.

Lloyd believes the roots of homeless are weaved in the lack of economic justice, a dysfunctional democracy, the lack of housing, racial inequality and that reparations needs to be part of an overall platform of issues that need to be addressed to end homelessness in places such as Centennial Park.

Lloyd questioned why some 40% of the homeless population is African-American, yet only represents some 8% of the total population of Los Angeles.

All three agreed that the neighborhood has been saddled with this chronic and expanding homelessness problem and must be given relief, but how to get to that point was a struggle in terms of immediate changes or solutions.

We saw the same lack of progress at the last meeting of the Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council that vastly watered down and castrated a motion to remove the encampment based on a 60-day timeline. Several members believed the language was too coarse and what was eventually agreed upon did nothing to address the issue of evacuating the Centennial Park encampment which has driven down visitation at the Library while spiking new crime in the neighborhood. There was talk by some in attendance that there was a shooting last evening, but that could not be confirmed.

With a few interested parties from Centennial Park looking on, I was told yesterday that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was on site Wednesday with a private tour of the situation. It was Sheriff Villanueva who successfully cleaned up oceanfront walk and many in the neighborhood are rooting for him to do the same here.

To reach mayoral candidate Mel Wilson, visit him online at www.melformayor.com. Council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill can be reached at www.allisonforla.com and Soni Lloyd can be reached at www.lloyd4lacitycouncil.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the race for mayor and council as it impacts Venice. He can be reached at nantoni@mindsppring.com

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset* Police Pursue Carjacking...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Building will have 68 units of residential housing.  By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Structure will be located at National and Federal. By Dolores Quintana Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Venice Estate Used In Filming of Californication For Sale for $5.5 Million

May 15, 2022

Read more
May 15, 2022

The home was built by developer Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana One of the Venice homes celebrated in the David...

Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles is seen with Venice local Mike Newhouse, who is a candidate for LA City Council in CD-11.
News

Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café...

Photo: Facebook (@MarinaDelReySheriffsStation).
News

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies  By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...
News

Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Film, News

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...

Colin Farrell speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
News, Video

Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR