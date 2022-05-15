May 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos

Venice Estate Used In Filming of Californication For Sale for $5.5 Million

The home was built by developer Abbot Kinney

By Dolores Quintana

One of the Venice homes celebrated in the David Duchovny television series “Californication” is now up for sale as reported by The Dirt.com. This estate was the onscreen home of Hank Moody’s ex-wife and continued love interest Karen van der Beek, played by Natascha McElhone, during the sixth and seventh seasons of the series. The show was set in Venice, so naturally, it featured a lot of the prime real estate in the city. 

The home has been put on the market for $5.5 million and it gives fans a chance to perhaps own this particular part of the history of “Californication”. It is a three-story home that sits behind a white fence and is so close to the beach that you can be there in a few steps. One of the other homes featured in the show is right around the corner, namely the building that contained Hank’s loft on the show. 

The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is large for this kind of building in Venice where space is at a premium at 2,825 square feet. The building was originally built in 1906 by the developer Abbot Kinney himself who wanted to create the American version of the Italian city of Venice. This particular home was built as a gift for his eldest son Thornton. According to The Dirt.com, old records report that his other two sons Innes and Sherwood lived at this address as well. 

Of course, the home is also nearby the famous Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the Venice Boardwalk and the canals of the city. However, there is still privacy for the people who live in this estate because the street where it is located in one of Venice’s Walk Streets or streets that have no vehicle access. A news report from 1924 called the street “the nicest street in Venice” and not much about the description of the street has changed. 

The listing agent is Kevin Krakower, 1000 Clowns lead singer and children’s book author, an agent at Douglas Elliman Realty. This stunning house has a sunroom, a dining and family room, and a living room all of which are brightly accented by oak flooring and white walls, French doors and bay windows.

There have been many renovations in the time since the home was built in the early 1900’s. Two of the most recent ones took place in 2006 and 2017. Architect Michael Hricak was the designer who worked on the 2006 renovation. Even though the building is 116 years old, it is filled with all of the most modern accouterments like central air conditioning, yet still has the air of a turn of the century home. The doors still have crystal doorknobs, beveled glass windows and an inglenook fireplace. This particular part of the house has a maritime theme and the seating nearby resembles the starboard and port sides of a rowboat. 

The kitchen is also big and airy and opens out to the dining room. It has Carrara marble counters, a farmhouse sink, glass-front cabinets and the requisite stainless steel appliances which include a Dacor range and a Sub-Zero fridge. Off to the side of the kitchen is a butler’s pantry with plenty of storage. 

On the second floor, there are three guest bedrooms and a two-story master bedroom, which has a built-in window seat, loft area, and bath with a clawfoot tub. No master suite like this would be complete without a private balcony and so, this home has one. 

There’s even a rooftop deck with a peaceful view of the beach and the ocean as well as a rear courtyard with a BBQ, herb garden and a four-car garage. As a bonus, there is also a two-story guest house which comes with three bedrooms, three baths, and another 1,600 square feet of living space.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles is seen with Venice local Mike Newhouse, who is a candidate for LA City Council in CD-11.
News

Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café...

Photo: Facebook (@MarinaDelReySheriffsStation).
News

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies  By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...
News

Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Film, News

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...

Colin Farrell speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
News, Video

Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Crime, News

Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary By Sam Catanzaro A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently...
News, Opinion

Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR