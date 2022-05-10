Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by the LA Orchestra.
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
