Column: Ruderman Endorses Pullen-Miles For Assembly, Hosts Event In Venice Wednesday Evening At Waterfront Café!

Venice Community Officer & Bonin Recall Proponent calls Pullen-Miles the right choice for Venetians!

By Nick Antonicello

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles, a candidate to succeed former Assembly member Autumn Burke in the California legislature is coming to Venice Wednesday evening to officially pick-up the endorsement of Nico Ruderman, who ran a spirited contest for the unexpired term on April 5th that has landed Pullen-Miles in a runoff with liberal Democratic activist Tina McKinnor.

Ruderman, a Venice homeowner, husband and father of a school-age son was a primary proponent of the 2021 effort to recall outgoing Councilman Mike Bonin, who opted to retire than seek reelection after Ruderman’s efforts compiled some 95% of the signatures required to qualify for the ballot.

It became apparent based on the 25,000 or so valid signatures collected that Bonin’s unpopularity was so low that he bowed out versus risk an embarrassing defeat for a third term.

Bonin is now supporting McKinnor for the open Burke seat versus the Lawndale Mayor who served as Burke’s district director and has picked up the endorsements of US Congressman Ted Lieu, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA Controller Ron Galperin, former LA County Supervisor Yvonne Burke, LA County Assessor Jeffrey Prang as well as Burke herself.

In addition, Pullen-Miles has received endorsements from elected officials in Inglewood, Lawndale, Hawthorne and El Camino.

Pullen-Miles moved to California from Oklahoma at age 19 and started a life in pubic service by being elected to the Lawndale City Council and ultimately made history by becoming it’s first African-American chief executive. Under his leadership the Mayor secured new businesses and good-paying jobs for his community. He also authored legislation preventing evictions during the pandemic while partnering with state government to secure funding for a Community Center as well as a new library and affordable housing units across the city.

Ruderman, who ran on a platform to end rampant homelessness and rising crime described the Lawndale Mayor as “the logical choice to succeed Burke in Sacramento.”

“As our economy recovers from this devastating pandemic, Robert’s time as Assembly member Burke’s district director makes him the right advocate for public school investment, expansion of law enforcement funding and creating a holistic, community-based approach to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe. Robert is exactly the kind of no-nonsense leadership to keep this district moving forward,” offered Ruderman, small business owner and active union member.

In contrast, Tina McKinnor criticized Pullen-Miles for being a former law enforcement officer when he served as a LA County Reserve Deputy Probation official.

“On the issues that matter such as homelessness, the environment and public safety, Robert Pullen-Miles best reflects the values of a coastal community like Venice and his 24 years of public service and extensive experience as a legislative aide to four different members of the California legislature make him best qualified to get things done.”

This “meet and greet,” which is being co-hosted by local business owner Carl Lambert is being held at The Waterfront Café located at 205 Oceanfront Walk in Venice from 6-8 PM and all are welcome. Kindly RSVP at info@nicoruderman.com

For more information on the campaign of Robert Pullen-Miles, visit him online at www.robertpullenmiles.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who cover the political scene as it impacts Venice. He can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com