May 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: Ruderman Endorses Pullen-Miles For Assembly, Hosts Event In Venice Wednesday Evening At Waterfront Café!

Venice Community Officer & Bonin Recall Proponent calls Pullen-Miles the right choice for Venetians!

By Nick Antonicello

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles, a candidate to succeed former Assembly member Autumn Burke in the California legislature is coming to Venice Wednesday evening to officially pick-up the endorsement of Nico Ruderman, who ran a spirited contest for the unexpired term on April 5th that has landed Pullen-Miles in a runoff with liberal Democratic activist Tina McKinnor. 

Ruderman, a Venice homeowner, husband and father of a school-age son was a primary proponent of the 2021 effort to recall outgoing Councilman Mike Bonin, who opted to retire than seek reelection after Ruderman’s efforts compiled some 95% of the signatures required to qualify for the ballot. 

It became apparent based on the 25,000 or so valid signatures collected that Bonin’s unpopularity was so low that he bowed out versus risk an embarrassing defeat for a third term. 

Bonin is now supporting McKinnor for the open Burke seat versus the Lawndale Mayor who served as Burke’s district director and has picked up the endorsements of US Congressman Ted Lieu, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA Controller Ron Galperin, former LA County Supervisor Yvonne Burke, LA County Assessor Jeffrey Prang as well as Burke herself. 

In addition, Pullen-Miles has received endorsements from elected officials in Inglewood, Lawndale, Hawthorne and El Camino. 

Pullen-Miles moved to California from Oklahoma at age 19 and started a life in pubic service by being elected to the Lawndale City Council and ultimately made history by becoming it’s first African-American chief executive. Under his leadership the Mayor secured new businesses and good-paying jobs for his community. He also authored legislation preventing evictions during the pandemic while partnering with state government to secure funding for a Community Center as well as a new library and affordable housing units across the city. 

Ruderman, who ran on a platform to end rampant homelessness and rising crime described the Lawndale Mayor as “the logical choice to succeed Burke in Sacramento.” 

“As our economy recovers from this devastating pandemic, Robert’s time as Assembly member Burke’s district director makes him the right advocate for public school investment, expansion of law enforcement funding and creating a holistic, community-based approach to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe. Robert is exactly the kind of no-nonsense leadership to keep this district moving forward,” offered Ruderman, small business owner and active union member. 

In contrast, Tina McKinnor criticized Pullen-Miles for being a former law enforcement officer when he served as a LA County Reserve Deputy Probation official. 

“On the issues that matter such as homelessness, the environment and public safety, Robert Pullen-Miles best reflects the values of a coastal community like Venice and his 24 years of public service and extensive experience as a legislative aide to four different members of the California legislature make him best qualified to get things done.” 

This “meet and greet,” which is being co-hosted by local business owner Carl Lambert is being held at The Waterfront Café located at 205 Oceanfront Walk in Venice from 6-8 PM and all are welcome. Kindly RSVP at info@nicoruderman.com

For more information on the campaign of Robert Pullen-Miles, visit him online at www.robertpullenmiles.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who cover the political scene as it impacts Venice. He can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: Homelessness – One With a Specific Plan and Timeline, and Those Without!

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

Candidate Newhouse stands out as the “man with a plan” on ending the encampment crisis here in Venice and beyond!...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
Opinion

Column: Jim Murez’s Response to Recent Letter to the Editor

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Editor’s note: the following is a column from CD 11 candidate Jim Murez in response to a recent Letter to...
News, Opinion

Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...
Opinion

Column: “You Got Mail”

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Prepare for the deluge of direct mail as the various campaigns for council, supervisor, and other state offices comes to...
Opinion

Column: Newhouse for LA City Council Raises Over $265,000 in Just 70 Days!

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Venice Community Advocate Outperforms CD-11 Field, Double-downs on pledge to remove homeless encampments in 30 days upon assuming office! By...
Opinion

Column: Response to Nick Antonicello’s Recent Yo! Venice Pieces About the City’s Failure to Take Any Steps to Effectively Deal With Homelessness

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Clark Brown, Member Venice Neighborhood Council Nick Antonicello’s recent columns in Yo! Venice regarding the City’s failure to take...
Opinion

Column: An Open Letter To LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva – Help Us Cleanup Centennial Park Now!

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Dear Sheriff Villanueva: The residents of Venice need your help once again. This time, we need your help to take...
Opinion

Column: No Need for a ‘Tsar,’ the Need Is Results in Getting the Homeless off the Streets of LA & Venice Now!

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Venice resident Michael Rapkin’s awkward and highly controversial premise that a single position or individual can somehow...

Rick Caruso speaking at a USC event in 2018. Photo: Flickr (@uscsppd).
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...

LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Finally. A candidate with a plan to cure the ills of homelessness here in Venice and the...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...
Opinion

Independent Expenditures Committee Raises $550,000 in Support of Council Candidates Soto, Price and Good, KDL for Mayor, Opposing O’Farrell for Council!

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Column by Nick Antonicello According to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, a political independent expenditures committee has raised $550,000 to...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Feuer Calls Caruso’s $10 Million in Loans to Campaign ‘A Charade That Evades the Spirit of L.a.’s Finance Laws’

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Feuer says Caruso’s strategy will require a special interest fundraising binge! By Nick Antonicello L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last...

Actual view from a resident’s living room facing Centennial Park. They have asked for safety reasons to remain anonymous (Picture provided by resident).
Opinion

Column: What Would You do if This Was Your View?

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Drug deals, theft of property, fighting, fires and stationary RV’s are destroying this residential neighborhood and nobody is doing anything...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR