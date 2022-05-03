Venice High School Among Top in Country

School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice High School is among the top 15 percent of high schools in the county, according to a recent report.

Out of nearly 18,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School earned spot #2,533 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings.

According to a recent report ranking the best high schools in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Venice High School came in at #2,533 in the country. Over 17,800 schools were ranked on the list.

In addition, Venice High School was named #371 in California high schools (1,603 schools ranked), #31 in LAUSD schools and #168 in Los Angeles Metro.

The rankings give Venice High School high ratings in its College Readiness Index Rank, College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank and State Assessment Performance Rank.

This year’s rankings were based off six measures: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

While the six ranking indicators that determined each school’s rank were the same as those used in the three prior years, U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools in the 2019-2020 school year. With most states closing schools for in-person instruction beginning in March 2020 – typically just before most states conduct assessments – the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forego state testing for the 2019-2020 school year.