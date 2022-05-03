May 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice High School Among Top in Country

School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice High School is among the top 15 percent of high schools in the county, according to a recent report. 

Out of nearly 18,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School earned spot #2,533 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings.

According to a recent report ranking the best high schools in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Venice High School came in at #2,533 in the country. Over 17,800 schools were ranked on the list.

In addition, Venice High School was named #371 in California high schools (1,603 schools ranked), #31 in LAUSD schools and #168 in Los Angeles Metro. 

The rankings give Venice High School high ratings in its College Readiness Index Rank, College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank and State Assessment Performance Rank. 

This year’s rankings were based off six measures: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

While the six ranking indicators that determined each school’s rank were the same as those used in the three prior years, U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools in the 2019-2020 school year. With most states closing schools for in-person instruction beginning in March 2020 – typically just before most states conduct assessments – the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forego state testing for the 2019-2020 school year.

in Education, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...
News, Video

Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022

May 2, 2022

Read more
May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais By Dolores Quintana Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can...
Crime, News

Venice COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles. Photo: robertpullenmiles.com
News

Former Assembly Candidate & Venice Councilmember Nico Ruderman Endorses Robert Pullen-Miles for Assembly

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Councilmember Nico Ruderman, who earned third place (13.21 percent) on Election Night, this week announced his official endorsement...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

Photo: Instagram (@venicefamilyclinic).
News, Upbeat Beat

Still Time to Bid on on Art at Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Santa Monica gallery and auction open through May 1 There is still time to bid on artwork at the Venice...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR